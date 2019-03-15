NKorean official: Kim rethinking US talks, launch moratorium

In this March 2, 2019, photo, South Korean protesters with banners showing photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stage a rally to denounce policies of the United States on North Korea in Seoul, South Korea. North Korean leader Kim will soon make a decision on whether to continue diplomatic talks and maintain the country's moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests, a senior North Korean official said on Friday, March 15, 2019, noting the U.S. threw away a golden opportunity at the recent summit between their leaders. The signs read: "No need the US-South Korea alliance." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo