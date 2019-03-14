Netflix cancels ‘One Day at a Time’ reboot after 3 seasons

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Justina Machado attends the Los Angeles premiere of "One Day at a Time" Season 2 at ArcLight Hollywood, in Los Angeles. Netflix is cancelling "One Day at a Time" after three seasons. In a statement Thursday, March 14, 2019, the streaming service's chief content office, Ted Sarandos, called it "disappointing" that more viewers didn't discover the sitcom. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision