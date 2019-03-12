‘AK-47 bandit’ pleads guilty to Nebraska bank robbery

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the FBI shows Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont. Dubbed the AK-47 bandit and accused of holding up banks in several states, Gathercole has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Nebraska. He could face up to 35 years in prison after admitting in federal court on Monday, March 11, 2019, that he used an AK-47 while robbing a Nebraska City bank in 2014. (FBI via AP, File) AP