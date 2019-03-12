‘Mockingbird’ author compared hometown to Elvis’ Graceland

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, "To Kill A Mockingbird" author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor, at the state Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Lee railed against her Alabama hometown for trying to exploit her success in a letter that helps explain later legal battles involving commercialization of her novel. The writer's bitter assessment of Monroeville comes in a three-page letter that's being sold with other items by Bonhams auctions. Rob Carr, File AP Photo