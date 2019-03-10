Babe Ruth’s last surviving daughter dies in Nevada at 102

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 18, 1999 photo, Julia Ruth Stevens, the daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth, prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the start of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston. Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of Hall of Fame baseball slugger Babe Ruth and a champion of his legacy, has died. She was 102. Stevens' family says she died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Henderson, Nevada, after a short illness. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo