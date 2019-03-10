North Korea goes to polls to rubber-stamp parliament lineup

An electoral worker shows a ballot during the election at a polling station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Millions of North Korean voters, including leader Kim Jong Un, are going to the polls to elect roughly 700 members to the national legislature. In typical North Korean style, voters are presented with just one state-sanctioned candidate per district and they cast ballots to show their approval or, very rarely, disapproval. Dita Alangkara AP Photo