Boca beats Lanus in landmark Argentine women’s soccer match

Boca Juniors' Yamila Rodriguez, below, fights for the ball with Lanus's Leila Garcia during the Superliga women's soccer tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. The women competed in one of Argentina's most famous stadiums on Saturday, a milestone for the female players who are fighting for the same rights as male soccer players in the country's most popular sport. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo