Italian envoy confirms deaths of 2 climbers in Pakistan

FILE - In this undated file photo, the snow-capped mountain of Nanga Parbat is seen in northern Pakistan. Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo tweeted Saturday, March 9, 2019, with grief that search for Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard is over as search and rescue team headed by Alex Txikon has confirmed the silhouettes spotted at about 5900 meters are those of the two climbers who went missing at Nanga Parbat nick named “Killer Mountain. Musaf Zaman Kazmi, File AP Photo