Music museums keeping Michael Jackson exhibits on display

FILE - In this June 21, 2010 file photo, a hat and sequined glove once belonging to Michael Jackson is displayed at the Motown Historical Museum at Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit. Some fans may be removing Michael Jackson’s music from their playlists after a new documentary rekindles allegations of child sexual abuse, but at least two music museums in Detroit and Tennessee aren’t scrubbing the King of Pop from their exhibits. Carlos Osorio AP Photo