Muslim convert jailed for plot to attack London’s Oxford St

This undated handout photo provided by Counter Terrorism Policing South East shows a custody image of Lewis Ludlow. A Muslim convert has been sentenced on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 to at least 15 years in prison for plotting a van attack on crowds in London's busy Oxford Street shopping district. Lewis Ludlow had earlier pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism and fundraising for the Islamic State group. (Counter Terrorism Policing South East via AP) AP