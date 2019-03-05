Stabbing of guards at French prison treated as terror attack

French anti-terror prosecutors are investigating a knife attack by a prison inmate that injured two guards in western France.
Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said the prisoner's wife was visiting him Tuesday and he locked himself in a visiting room after stabbing the guards with a ceramic knife. She says the guards' injuries are not life-threatening and no hostages were taken.
Belloubet says "there's no doubt about the terrorist nature of the attack" at the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison.
The Justice Ministry said the inmate had convictions for kidnapping leading to death, armed robbery and glorifying terrorism.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Local media say the inmate was known as a radicalized Islamist. They say he was sentenced in 2015 to a 30-year prison term for the murder of an 89-year-old man who had survived Nazi concentration camps.
Comments