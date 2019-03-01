DOJ: No civil rights charge in deadly Tulsa police shooting

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave Shelby, right, after the jury in her case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. The Department of Justice says there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal civil rights charges against the white former Tulsa police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores on Friday, March 1, 2019, announced the closure of the federal investigation into whether ex-Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby willfully used unreasonable force against Terence Crutcher when she shot and killed him in September 2016. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo