Trump’s cost complaint casts doubt on SKorea military drills

FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, U.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and a South Korean Army soldier participate in a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise during the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. Even as he announced failed nuclear negotiations with North Korea on Thursday, President Donald Trump again called regular military drills with South Korea “very, very expensive” and said South Korea must pay more for those joint exercises. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo