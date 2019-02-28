Judiciary panel endorses Neomi Rao for appeals court seat

FILE - IN this Jan 15, 2019 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee committee member Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Attorney General nominee William Barr during a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hawley is facing conservative backlash after raising concerns with President Donald Trump's nominee to a high-profile appeals court. The Judicial Crisis Network on Monday announced plans to spend $500,000 on Missouri ads to sway Hawley to support D.C.-area U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao. Hawley on Monday told KFTK 97.1 FM Newstalk's Marc Cox that Rao doesn't have a strong record on abortion. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo