North Korea media tries slicker, quicker summit coverage

In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, photo, men gather around the public newspaper posts to read about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Vietnam for the second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Koreans have been getting a quicker, more polished look at their leader as he meets with Trump in Hanoi in their second summit. But one thing hasn’t changed at all - North Korea’s media have one story to tell, and it’s always about the infallibility of the glorious leader. (AP Photo)