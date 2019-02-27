Managers, coaches adjust to get most out of millennials

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon visits the mound during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers, in Mesa, Ariz. In the aftermath of Chicago’s collapse last season, Cubs manager Joe Maddon went looking for a deeper understanding of the players who dominate the major leagues these days. Maddon’s search took him to “Managing Millennials for Dummies,” and the book reinforced what he already felt about the people he worked with every day. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo