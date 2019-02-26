Superintendent in public-defecation case upset with police

FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Thomas Tramaglini, right, the Kenilworth Schools superintendent accused of defecating on the track at Holmdel High School, makes his initial appearance in Holmdel Municipal Court in Holmdel, N.J. Tramaglini has asked New Jersey’s attorney general to investigate whether police acted unlawfully when they took his mug shot and released it to the media. In a letter to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, attorney Matthew Adams said the actions by the Holmdel Police Department were designed to “create a media spectacle” around the charges against Tramaglini. The Asbury Park Press via AP, Pool Thomas P. Costello