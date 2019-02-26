Lawyers cite Bundy, McVeigh in Texas school shooting case

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Santa Fe High School student accused of killing 10 people in a May 18 shooting at the high school, is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies into the jury assembly room for a change of venue hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The trial of Pagourtzis may be delayed for a year as federal investigators have yet to deliver key evidence, prosecutors said Monday. The Galveston County Daily News via AP, Pool Jennifer Reynolds