Friends seek to clear Houston couple killed in drug raid

By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

February 25, 2019 11:53 PM

This Feb. 20, 2019 photos shows a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles that has been set up at the front door of a home in Houston where a couple who lived inside were killed during a Jan. 28 drug raid by Houston police. Friends of the Houston couple fatally shot by police during the drug raid of their home continue pushing back against claims the two were criminals. The FBI is investigating, and the officer who requested the search warrant was suspended. Juan Lozano AP Photo
HOUSTON

Friends of a Houston couple fatally shot by police during a drug raid of their home continue pushing back against claims the two were criminals.

They say the shock and anger they felt after learning of the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas have only intensified in the wake of the deadly drug raid. The FBI is investigating, and the officer who requested the search warrant was suspended.

Friends of Tuttle and Nicholas say the couple did nothing to justify officers busting into their home.

They say the 59-year-old Tuttle was a Navy veteran who had served his country and the 58-year-old Nicholas was a sweet person known to her close friends as "Regi."

