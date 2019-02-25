The Latest: UN court says UK should end control of islands

The Peace Palace, home of the International Court of Justice, in the Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The United Nations' highest court will deliver a non-binding opinion on the legality of British sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, in the Indian Ocean some 2000 Km (1250 miles) south of Sri Lanka, the largest of which, Diego Garcia, has housed a strategically important U.S. military base since the 1970s. Mike Corder AP Photo