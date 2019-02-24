Nation & World

Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

February 24, 2019 12:42 PM

A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn't missing intrigue.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has featured a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, but then it was out.

Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping on Sunday for a Hollywood ending.

It's also hoping for better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year.

ABC's telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST following the usual red carpet festivities.

