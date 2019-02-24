Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars

A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn't missing intrigue.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has featured a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, but then it was out.

Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping on Sunday for a Hollywood ending.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald

It's also hoping for better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year.

ABC's telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST following the usual red carpet festivities.