Fly-past honors WWII airmen who died saving UK children

In this image provided by the Kriegshauser family and taken on Oct. 22, 1943 shows the crew posing for a photo in front of a training plane in Geiger Field in Spokane, Washington. They are back row from left: Stf Sgt. Harry Estabrooks, Sgt. Maurice Robbins, Stf Sgt. Robert Mayfield, Sgt. Vito Ambrosio, Sgt. Charles Tuttle and Sgt. George M. Williams. Front row from left: 2nd Lt. Melchor Hernandez, 2nd Lt. John W. Humphrey, 2nd Lt. Lyle Curtis holding the mascot Peanuts and Lt. John G. Kriegshauser. On Friday Feb. 22, 2019 the U.S. and the Royal Air Force are set to honor Lt. John G. Kriegshauser and his crew. (The Kriegshauser family via AP)