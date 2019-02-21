Nation & World

AP Photos: Looking back at historic first Trump-Kim summit

The Associated Press

February 21, 2019 04:57 AM

In this June 12, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk off after a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump and Kim are planning a second summit in the Vietnam capital of Hanoi, Feb. 27-28.
In this June 12, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk off after a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump and Kim are planning a second summit in the Vietnam capital of Hanoi, Feb. 27-28. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
In this June 12, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk off after a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump and Kim are planning a second summit in the Vietnam capital of Hanoi, Feb. 27-28. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
BANGKOK

A second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set for Vietnam's capital from Feb. 27-28.

Trump and Kim met last June in Singapore, outreach the American president has said opened a path to peace. But that face-to-face hasn't resulted in any solid plan for ridding the North of nuclear weapons.

The Singapore summit made history by simply being the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the longtime enemies. It was filled with pageantry and memorable moments, such as the first handshake, walks in a garden, and a brief glimpse inside Trump's limousine.

This time, observers will be looking for something more concrete.

  Comments  