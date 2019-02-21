2-day teacher strike over in West Virginia: School to resume

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO WEDNESDAY - Teachers and school personnel, on the second day of a statewide strike, demonstrate outside the House of Delegates chamber, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia public school teachers are striking for a second day even though legislation they loathed was tabled in the House of Delegates. Schools in 54 of the state's 55 counties were closed Wednesday. The lone holdout again was Putnam County. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Craig Hudson