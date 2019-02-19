Man pleads guilty in rape, murder of Pennsylvania teen

FILE - This combination of file photos provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Sara Packer, left, and Jacob Sullivan. Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of 14-year-old Grace Packer. Grace's adoptive mother, Sarah Packer, is expected to testify against Sullivan during the penalty phase of his trial. She has agreed to plead guilty and serve a life sentence. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP, File) AP