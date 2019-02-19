Chief: Houston police will end use of no-knock warrants

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Houston Police Department chief Art Acevedo testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, at Capitol Hill in Washington. The police chief announced on Monday, Feb. 18 that the Houston Police Department will end its use no-knock warrants, just weeks after a drug raid on a home in which two suspects were fatally shot and five undercover officers were injured. Acevedo said officers will need to receive a special exemption from his office to conduct a no-knock raid. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo