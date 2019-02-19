The Latest: German minister laments death of Lagerfeld

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014 file photo, fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld poses for photographers in front of his books prior to the start of an exhibition at the museum Folkwang in Essen, Germany. Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs as well as trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years, has died. He was around 85 years old. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo