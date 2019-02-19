Future rabbis plant with Palestinians, sow rift with Israel

In this Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 photo, young American rabbinical students plant olive trees, on the land near the West Bank village of Attuwani, south of Hebron. The students are doing more than visiting holy sites, learning Hebrew and poring over religious texts during their year abroad in Israel. In a departure from past programs that focused on strengthening ties with Israel and Judaism, the new crop of rabbinical students is also reaching out to the Palestinians. Nasser Nasser AP Photo