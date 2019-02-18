Ancient site linked to Caesar’s murder to open to public

A view of the archeological site of Largo Argentina, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. A complex of ancient temples linked to Julius Caesar’s murder will be opened to the public. The below-street-level temple ruins at Largo Argentina in the heart of downtown Rome is visible to pedestrians. But Rome’s mayor said Monday by late 2021, walkways will be constructed inside the site so that tourists can stroll through the ruins. Bulgari luxury goods maker is sponsoring the work. The area includes a stone podium that was part of the senate-meeting place where Caesar was slain in 44 B.C. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo