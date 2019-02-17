Nation & World

Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

February 17, 2019 05:26 PM

FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York. Smollett, who is black and gay, has said he was attacked by two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs early Jan. 29, 2019. Chicago police said on Saturday, Feb. 16, "the trajectory of the investigation" into the reported attack on Smollett has shifted and they want to conduct another interview with the "Empire" actor.
New developments in the Jussie Smollett case are making the once cut-and-dry narrative around his reported attack a divisive topic on social media.

Smollett, who is black and gay, said he was attacked last month by two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs.

Numerous celebrities immediately spoke out in support of the "Empire" actor. After published reports emerged saying that police believe Smollett may have staged the attack, they said they would reserve judgment until they had more information.

Conservative pundits including Dinesh D'Souza and Tomi Lahren have seized on the doubts that have been raised. They criticized people for using social media after the attack to push a narrative that President Donald Trump's supporters are racist and homophobic.

