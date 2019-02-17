Suspect in 2010 Cabanas shooting gets 20 years in Mexico

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2010 file photo, Paraguay's Salvador Cabanas, former player of Mexico's America soccer team, poses for a picture during a friendly game by the first team he played in, 12 de Octubre, in Itagua, Paraguay. The man who shot Cabanas in the head at point-blank range in 2010 in a Mexico City bar was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Mexico, federal prosecutors said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Jorge Saenz, File AP Photo