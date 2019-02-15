Vatican’s envoy to France facing ‘sexual aggression’ probe

FILE - In this Jan.4, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron greets Apostolic Nuncio to France Luigi Ventura during his New Year address to diplomats at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into alleged "sexual aggression" by Luigi Ventura, the Vatican's envoy to France, according to a French judicial official. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP, File) Yoan Valat AP