AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, young monks get distracted by a drone as they watch a traditional dance during Cham dance festival as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations, at the Triten Norbutse Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal. According to Bön Tibetan Buddhism, this mask dance is a purification ceremony that eliminates negative energy and bad luck in the beginning of the new year.
Young Buddhist novices attend a dance festival as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, South Korean high school seniors clad in traditional attire bow during a joint graduation and coming-of-age ceremony in Seoul.

Thousands of students and faculty from the Catholic-run St. Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines, flash No. 1 sign at the end of a mass dance performance as part of a campaign to combat violence against women and children on Valentine's Day.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

