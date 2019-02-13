Wife says Chicago officer assaulted in Connecticut prison

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. The wife of the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot the black teenager McDonald said on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, that her husband has been assaulted by inmates in his cell at a Connecticut prison. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Tiffany Van Dyke says Jason Van Dyke had been placed in the prison's general population before being assaulting. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File Antonio Perez