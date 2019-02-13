Wisconsin Senate refuses to honor Colin Kaepernick

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick applauds while seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Republican concerns that the former NFL quarterback is too controversial to honor as a black leader doomed a resolution recognizing Black History Month in the state Assembly, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. The Legislature's black caucus had proposed a resolution honoring a number of black leaders, including Kaepernick, but Assembly Republicans refused to take it up. Steven Senne, File AP Photo