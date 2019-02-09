TV show ‘Extra’ suspends host to investigate misconduct

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, A.J. Calloway attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre in New York. Calloway, a host on the syndicated entertainment news show "Extra," is suspended as his parent company investigates sexual misconduct allegations. The company said Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, it had investigated prior charges against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. Calloway denies any misconduct. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision