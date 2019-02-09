Soccer academies offer hope of stardom, demand sacrifice

A fan holds a Flamengo flag as he and other fans pay a homage to the fire victims at the entrance Flamengo soccer club training complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. A fire tore through the sleeping quarters of the Flamengo soccer club development league, one of Brazil's most popular professional soccer clubs, killing several people who were most likely players and injuring others, authorities said. Leo Correa AP Photo