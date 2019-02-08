Mexico: Ex-first lady Rivera says she’s divorcing Pena Nieto

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto waves from a National Palace balcony, accompanied by first lady Angelica Rivera, during the Independence Day military parade in the Zocalo of Mexico City. Rivera posted on her Instagram account on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, that she is divorcing Pena Nieto. Anthony Vazquez, File AP Photo