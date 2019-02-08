Man found guilty of murder in shooting, mutilation of friend

A Michigan man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death and mutilation of his childhood friend three years ago in a field north of Detroit.
A Macomb County jury on Thursday found 21-year-old Andrew Fiacco guilty in the killing of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee. The jury also found Fiacco guilty of a felony firearm offense, dismemberment and lying to a police officer.
His sentencing is set for March 21. He could face decades in prison.
Prosecutors say Fiacco shot McAfee twice in the head in a remote Bruce Township field in March 2016 then dismembered his body and buried some remains on family property.
Fiacco's ex-girlfriend 20-year-old Eevette MacDonald pleaded guilty in December to being an accessary and to exhumation and mutilation of a body. MacDonald's sentencing is set for March 7.
