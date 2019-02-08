Woman says she aided man suspected of killing of his fiance

This undated booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department shows Krystal Jean Lee Kenney. Kenney, 32, has pleaded guilty, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to a charge that she tampered with evidence connected to the high-profile disappearance of a Colorado woman. Kenney entered the plea Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 to the charge related to the death of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP) AP