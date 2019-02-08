Larger groups seen crossing border as overall arrests drop

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, far right, tours the U.S. border with Mexico at the Rio Grande on the southern border in McAllen, Texas. The Trump administration said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, it would waive environmental reviews to replace up to 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of border barrier in San Diego, shielding itself from potentially crippling delays. San Diego was the third busiest corridor for illegal crossings among the Border Patrol's nine sectors along the Mexican border in 2018 after Texas' Rio Grande Valley and Tucson, Ariz. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo