Dignitaries praise former Congressman John Dingell

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., speaks at an event marking the 50th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid on Capitol Hill in Washington. Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, has died. He was 92. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says her husband died at his Dearborn home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo