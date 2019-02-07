Alicia Keys says Grammys will be about the ‘power of music’

Host Alicia Keys, center, dances as Trombone Shorty, left, performs after rolling out the red carpet for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10. AP Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision