Chilean ex-army commander arrested in 1973 torture case

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2006 file photo, then President-elect Michelle Bachelet talks with Army Chief Gen. Juan Emilio Cheyre, at her home in Santiago, Chile. Authorities say that Cheyre has been arrested and charged for involvement torturing 24 people following a 1973 military coup. The retired general was taken into custody Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Santiago Llanquin, File AP Photo