‘Family values’ tattoo helps identify man accused in rape

This Feb. 4, 2019 booking photo released by Springfield, Mo., Police Department shows James Simpson. Charging documents say a swastika and "family values" tattoo helped police identify the Missouri man charged with choking, raping and stabbing a woman. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old Simpson, of Springfield, Mo., is jailed on $250,000 bond on six felony charges, including first-degree rape. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. (Springfield Police Department via AP) AP