Council of Europe alarmed by Italy’s migrant policy

Migrants are photographed for identification as they disembark from the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, which was carrying 47 migrants, as it docked at the Sicilian port of Catania, southern Italy, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Europe's latest migrant standoff came to a conclusion Thursday as 47 migrants kept at sea for nearly two weeks while Italy pressured European countries to take them in finally disembarked from their rescue ship in Sicily. Salvatore Cavalli AP Photo