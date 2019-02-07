10 Things to Know for Today

In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, a group of students from the Teenpact Leadership school pray in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the old House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia has come a long way from its days as a bastion of slavery and white supremacy. But when a racist photo was discovered last week on Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page, it exposed how much deeply embedded racism still lurks in the state. Steve Helber AP Photo