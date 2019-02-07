Nation & World

Flames from San Francisco gas explosion damage 5 buildings

By JANIE HAR Associated Press

February 07, 2019 12:10 AM

San Francisco firefighters battle a fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. A gas explosion in a San Francisco neighborhood shot flames high into the air Wednesday and was burning several buildings as utility crews scrambled to shut off the flow of gas. Construction workers cut a natural gas line, San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said.
San Francisco firefighters battle a fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. A gas explosion in a San Francisco neighborhood shot flames high into the air Wednesday and was burning several buildings as utility crews scrambled to shut off the flow of gas. Construction workers cut a natural gas line, San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
San Francisco firefighters battle a fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. A gas explosion in a San Francisco neighborhood shot flames high into the air Wednesday and was burning several buildings as utility crews scrambled to shut off the flow of gas. Construction workers cut a natural gas line, San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
SAN FRANCISCO

A gas explosion in San Francisco shot a tower of flames into the sky and burned five buildings including one of the city's popular restaurants before firefighters brought the blaze under control. There were no injuries.

Wednesday's explosion and fire sent panicked residents and workers in the city's Inner Richmond neighborhood fleeing into the streets as flames shot above the rooftops of nearby three-story buildings.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said a private construction crew working on fiber-optic wires cut a natural gas line.

It took crews about three hours to put out the blaze.

  Comments  