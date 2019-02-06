Nation & World

Big hats and simple elegance for Tom Ford at NY Fashion Week

By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press

February 06, 2019 10:53 PM

Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Tom Ford collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in New York.
Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Tom Ford collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in New York. Julio Cortez AP Photo
NEW YORK

Tom Ford says these tumultuous times pointed him in the opposite direction at New York Fashion Week with a collection of gentle, non-aggressive elegance done in simple silhouettes.

There was a distinctive '70s vibe in fake-fur fedoras with wide brims and fluffy oversized coats.

For evening, he did long silk jersey body-skimming dresses adorned with chains of pale pink and lilac that framed shoulders and backs. The links were the only adornment.

Make no mistake: The classic Ford attention to detail was on display and so was a certain swagger. Some of the autumn-winter looks were lined and faced in silk with hand-done detailing for his usual touch of luxury.

