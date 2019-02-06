Big hats and simple elegance for Tom Ford at NY Fashion Week

Tom Ford says these tumultuous times pointed him in the opposite direction at New York Fashion Week with a collection of gentle, non-aggressive elegance done in simple silhouettes.
There was a distinctive '70s vibe in fake-fur fedoras with wide brims and fluffy oversized coats.
For evening, he did long silk jersey body-skimming dresses adorned with chains of pale pink and lilac that framed shoulders and backs. The links were the only adornment.
Make no mistake: The classic Ford attention to detail was on display and so was a certain swagger. Some of the autumn-winter looks were lined and faced in silk with hand-done detailing for his usual touch of luxury.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments