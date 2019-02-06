High court upholds texting suicide manslaughter conviction

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, Michelle Carter sits in Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy, III to kill himself in July 2014. The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts is expected to release it's ruling in the case on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Her sentence was put on hold while the court reviewed the case and the defense argument that her actions were not criminal. Charles Krupa, Pool, File AP Photo